Tom Thibodeau is facing a Timberwolves team that is still worse off without him

NEW YORK — For Tom Thibodeau’s legacy and reputation, there are positives in the aftermath.

The Bulls fell off a cliff not long after his departure, dropping from a perennial playoff team under Thibodeau to missing the postseason four out of the last five years. Then there’s Minnesota, a franchise that under Thibodeau advanced for the playoffs for the only time in the last 17 years, and plummeted to the bottom not long after his dismissal.

It was a messy divorce from both locations, but the fallout in Minnesota is still somewhat fresh. Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, for instance, represents Thibodeau’s first game against the Timberwolves since owner Glen Taylor fired him in the middle of the 2018-19 season.

Thibodeau didn’t seem too motivated by any personal connection to the match up.

“I am proud of what we were able to accomplish. But then it’s time to move on,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of former teams for me.”

Derrick Rose, who played for Thibodeau in Minnesota, said his coach’s irritation in practice was more about losing the previous the game — an ugly defeat to the Magic — than revenge against his former team.

The Timberwolves (7-23) own the league’s worst record.

“He wants to win because we lost the last game, for one. If we would’ve won the last game practice and everything would have been a little bit more calm,” Rose said of his old and new coach. “But because we lost, he’s in it. He’s getting guys prepared, competing the last couple of days.”

Thibodeau’s tenure in Minnesota, while decent record-wise in retrospect, was marred by Jimmy Butler’s very public trade request and stories of Thibodeau’s rifts with both the owner (Taylor) and star player (Karl-Anthony Towns). It was also a lesson in Thibodeau’s limitations. After his stint there as team president, he abandoned any ideas of holding that dual role elsewhere.

The roster in Minnesota wasn’t geared toward Thibodeau’s well-known defensive style, so they morphed into a high-scoring team that was fourth on offense and 27th on defense in 2017-18. Then Butler demanded a trade, embarrassed Towns and Wiggins in practice, and Thibodeau was fired halfway through his third season.

“There were some things obviously that we wanted to do better, but that second year was very good,” Thibodeau said. “The third year I thought we had a really good chance as well. Even after the trade with Jimmy, I thought that team was playing well.”

Thibodeau’s demanding style wasn’t a good fit with Towns, who once insinuated the coach promoted an atmosphere that hindered development. Thibodeau hasn’t lost his game-day gruff in New York, but it’s a style that Rose has learned to appreciate.

“It’s hard to read him at first whenever we’re playing because he’s mad at everything,” Rose said. “He’s grilling us the entire game. So it’s kind of hard to pay attention to him like that when he’s in that mode. So after the game when he puts all the stats on the board during film sessions, you could tell he’s happy with how the guys are playing.”

In New York, Thibodeau has brought back the defensive identity that was successful in Chicago. The Knicks (14-16) are third in the NBA in defensive rating while grinding out more wins than their talent suggests they would.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have three former top-2 picks on the roster but one (D’Angelo Russell) is out following knee surgery and another (Towns) has played in only 10 games this season. Taylor has also put the franchise up for sale and, unlike Thibodeau, time will probably not help his legacy.