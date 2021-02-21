Kings take on the Blues, seek 5th straight win

Los Angeles Kings (7-6-3, fifth in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (10-6-2, first in the West Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Kings take on St. Louis.

The Blues are 10-6-2 against the rest of their division. St. Louis averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Nhl. Justin Faulk leads the team serving 13 total minutes.

The Kings are 7-6-3 against West Division opponents. Los Angeles has given up nine power-play goals, stopping 83% of opponent opportunities.

Los Angeles defeated St. Louis 6-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with nine goals, adding seven assists and totaling 16 points. David Perron has nine assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Anze Kopitar has 21 total points while scoring four goals and totaling 17 assists for the Kings. Dustin Brown has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (undisclosed), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (lower body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).

Kings: Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body).