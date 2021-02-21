Utah plays Charlotte, aims for 14th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (14-15, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (24-6, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Charlotte looking to extend its 13-game home winning streak.

The Jazz have gone 13-2 in home games. Utah leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.3 boards. Rudy Gobert paces the Jazz with 13.5 rebounds.

The Hornets have gone 5-7 away from home. Charlotte is the worst team in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 138-121 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Bojan Bogdanovic led Utah with 31 points, and LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley leads the Jazz with 5.6 assists and scores 16.5 points per game. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Gordon Hayward leads the Hornets averaging 21.9 points and is adding 5.5 rebounds. Terry Rozier is averaging 21.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 119.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, seven steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 43.4% shooting.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 117.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Hornets: Caleb Martin: day to day (health and safety protocols), Devonte' Graham: day to day (knee).