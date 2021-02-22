Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning, live updates

Carolina Hurricanes’ Vincent Trocheck (16) reaches for the puck controlled by Tampa Bay Lightning’s Alex Killorn (17) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

It’s hard explaining it and the Carolina Hurricanes could only hope it would last longer.

In short, the Tampa Bay Lightning can’t seem to be able to score against the Canes. Not this season. In the first two games against Carolina, the 2020 Stanley Cup winner has twice been shut out, losing 1-0 in overtime and then 4-0 on Saturday.

The Lightning, which played the Canes again Monday, last scored in their final game against the Canes in the 2019-20 season, a 3-1 win on Jan. 5, 2020. Brayden Point scored Tampa’s third goal at 5:19 of the second period.

Tampa Bay then went scoreless for 155:53 against Carolina, taking 75 shots, entering Monday’s game. This season, the Canes’ Petr Mrazek had the shutout in the first game -- Martin Necas scoring at 1:12 of OT -- and Alex Nedeljkovic in the second.

James Reimer was to be in net Monday for Carolina (12-3-1), getting his turn in the game at PNC Arena.

“We’ve played hard, we’ve played well against them,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday morning of the two wins this season. “Both games were tight, could have gone either way.”

Canes forward Jordan Martinook said the intensity level was higher against the 2020 Stanley Cup champions, saying, “I wish the intensity was that high all the time but you could notice it. There was a little more meaning to every single play, which was good to see out of our team.”

The lineup

The Canes will be without Teuvo Teravainen for the second straight game after the forward took a big hit in the game Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Brind’Amour, asked Monday about Teravainen’s status, said, “He doesn’t feel right and he’s out.” Teravainen is being listed as having an upper-body injury.

On starting Reimer instead of Nedeljkovic, Brind’Amour said, “It’s just his turn. There’s not a lot of thought process, to be honest with you. We’ve got a ton of games ... and we’re going to need both (goalies) playing.”

Mrazek, who underwent thumb surgery, will miss his 12th game.

In Monday’s morning skate, Jake Bean continued to work with Haydn Fleury as the third defensive pair. Bean in the lineup would make Jake Gardiner a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

There were no line or D pair changes from Saturday’s game with Tampa Bay.