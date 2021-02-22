Sears lifts Gardner-Webb past South Carolina Upstate 69-58

Jordan Sears and Jacob Falko each scored 18 points to lift Gardner-Webb to a 69-58 win over South Carolina Upstate on Monday night.

Kareem Reid grabbed nine rebounds for Gardner-Webb (11-14, 10-10 Big South Conference).

Tommy Bruner had 14 points for the Spartans (5-17, 5-11). Dalvin White added 13 points, Everette Hammond had 12 points and Josh Aldrich had a career-high 12 rebounds.

The Runnin' Bulldogs evened the season series against the Spartans. South Carolina Upstate defeated Gardner-Webb 77-69 on Feb. 8.

