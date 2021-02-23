Lillard and Portland visit Jokic and the Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers (18-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (16-14, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Nuggets -7.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and Damian Lillard meet when Denver squares off against Portland. Jokic is 10th in the NBA averaging 26.6 points per game and Lillard is fourth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game.

The Nuggets are 5-1 against the rest of their division. Denver is 4-10 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers are 9-7 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is sixth in the league with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Enes Kanter averaging 4.2.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 22.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 29.8 points while adding 4.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 47.8% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 114.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), JaMychal Green: out (shoulder), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: out (adductor), Paul Millsap: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Harry Giles III: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).