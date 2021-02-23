Utah faces Los Angeles, seeks 15th straight home win

Los Angeles Lakers (22-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (25-6, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its 14-game home win streak alive when the Jazz face Los Angeles.

The Jazz are 11-4 in Western Conference games. Utah is third in the league giving up only 106.4 points per game while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Lakers are 15-5 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 45.2 rebounds per game and is 13-3 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

The Jazz and Lakers match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 24.5 points per game while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20.1 points and three rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LeBron James leads the Lakers scoring 25.8 points and collecting 8.2 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 15 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 120.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 43.8% shooting.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 113 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Lakers: Dennis Schroder: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).