Kapenen scores in OT, Penguins beat Capitals 3-2

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates his goal with center Sidney Crosby (87), right wing Bryan Rust (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek, left, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Kasperi Kapanen scored on a one-timer 1:43 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

The Penguins won for the fourth time in five games against the Capitals this season, including two in overtime and one in a shootout. They also won for the eighth time this season after entering the third period tied or trailing.

Kapanen and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, and Evgeni Malkin scored his fifth goal of the season.

Conor Sheary and Richard Panik scored for Washington, which only led for 22 seconds all night. Vitek Vanecek made 34 saves.

SABRES 4, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored his sixth power-play goal, Linus Ullmark was magnificent in making 41 saves and Buffalo beat slumping New Jersey.

Rasmus Asplund and Dylan Cozens broke the game open early in the third period with goals in a 1:34 span that send the Devils to their third straight loss. Cody Eakin scored an empty-net goal with less than a second to play.

The win was the Sabres’ second over the Devils in three days and only their second in the last seven games (2-5-0). They lost to the Islanders on Monday night.

MacKenzie Blackwood had 33 saves for New Jersey, which prevented Ullmark from getting his first shutout since 2019 when Nikita Gusev scored with 28 seconds to play.

SENATORS 5, CANADIENS 4, SO

Josh Norris scored the shootout winner to lift Ottawa over Montreal.

Tim Stutzle also beat Montreal goalie Carey Price in the shootout. Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk opened with a miss and Senators netminder Matt Murray stopped Corey Perry and Jonathan Drouin.

Both teams had excellent chances in overtime. Stutzle had two glorious opportunities but couldn’t convert, and Montreal’s Tyler Toffoli was stoned on a breakaway with about a minute to go. It looked like Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher had scored with 2.1 seconds left in regulation, but the goal was waved off after a review due to goaltender interference.

Tkachuk had two goals for Ottawa, with Drake Batherson and Erik Brannstrom also scoring. Shea Weber had two goals for Montreal. Drouin and Toffoli had a goal apiece.

BLACKHAWKS 6, BLUE JACKETS 5, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrick Kane scored career goal No. 398 and collected three assists, helping the Chicago beat Columbus in a shootout.

Alex DeBrincat had the only successful attempt in the tiebreaker. Cam Atkinson, Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic came up empty for Columbus in the shootout against Kevin Lankinen.

Carl Soderberg had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, and Lankinen had 25 saves.

Columbus erased a 5-3 deficit in the last part of the third period, but it squandered a couple of close scoring chances in overtime. Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand each scored twice for Columbus, and Atkinson had a goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo made 29 stops.

PREDATORS 2, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Pekka Rinne made 24 saves in his first shutout of the season, Nashville over Detroit.

Filip Forsberg and Eeli Tolvanen scored power-play goals in the third period as Nashville improved to 2-1 on its four-game trip. Roman Josi finished with two assists.

Detroit lost for the fourth time in five games. Jonathan Bernier had 31 saves.