Live updates: UNC basketball vs. Marquette

North Carolina takes on Marquette at 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel HIll. The Tar Heels (14-7) could be playing for the last time in front of only family members and limited guests after Governor Roy Cooper lifted some COVID-related restrictions on fan attendance. The Golden Eagles (10-12) are road warriors playing the fourth of six straight games away from home. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot

Marquette: Greg Elliott, D.J. Carton, Jamal Cain, Theo John, Dawson Garcia