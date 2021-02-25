Milwaukee plays New Orleans, aims for 4th straight home win

New Orleans Pelicans (14-17, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Bucks -9; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bucks play New Orleans.

The Bucks are 12-4 on their home court. Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.8 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Pelicans are 5-10 in road games. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 115.2 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 131-126 on Jan. 29. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points to help lead New Orleans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 28.6 points per game, and is averaging 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Antetokounmpo is averaging 13 rebounds and 31.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans averaging 25.3 points while adding 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Ingram is averaging 24.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, eight steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 46.4% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 123.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points on 50.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: day to day (ankle), Bobby Portis: day to day (elbow), Jaylen Adams: out (health and safety protocols), Jrue Holiday: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Pelicans: None listed.