Blue Jackets take on the Predators on 3-game slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (8-8-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (8-11-0, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus heads into the matchup with Nashville as losers of three straight games.

The Predators are 8-11-0 against Central Division teams. Nashville ranks ninth in the Nhl with 32.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.3 goals.

The Blue Jackets are 8-8-5 in division games. Columbus has scored 10 power-play goals, converting on 19.2% of chances.

In their last matchup on Feb. 20, Nashville won 4-2. Calle Jarnkrok recorded a team-high 2 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has 17 total points for the Predators, nine goals and eight assists. Roman Josi has six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Cam Atkinson has 16 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has six goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: out (upper body), David Savard: out (illness).