van Riemsdyk and Philadelphia take on Buffalo

Philadelphia Flyers (9-4-3, fourth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-8-3, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James van Riemsdyk leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Buffalo. He's 10th in the league with 22 points, scoring nine goals and recording 13 assists.

The Sabres are 6-8-3 against division opponents. Buffalo serves 5.1 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Jacob Bryson leads them averaging 1.0.

The Flyers are 9-4-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has scored 55 goals and ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. van Riemsdyk leads the team with nine.

In their last matchup on Jan. 19, Philadelphia won 3-0. Kevin Hayes recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart leads the Sabres with seven goals, adding seven assists and totaling 14 points. Victor Olofsson has 9 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 22 points, scoring nine goals and adding 13 assists. Joel Farabee has 11 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (health and safety protocols), Will Borgen: out (upper body), Jack Eichel: day to day (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.