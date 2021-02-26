Ottawa faces Calgary, looks for 4th straight home win

Calgary Flames (9-10-2, fifth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (7-14-1, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts Calgary aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Senators are 7-14-1 against North Division teams. Ottawa averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

The Flames are 9-10-2 against opponents in the North Division. Calgary ranks 24th in the Nhl with 29.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk leads the Senators with eight goals, adding seven assists and recording 15 points. Drake Batherson has 7 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Johnny Gaudreau has 18 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling nine assists for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson has 7 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed).

Flames: None listed.