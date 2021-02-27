Valpo seeks revenge on Indiana St.

Indiana State (14-8, 11-6) vs. Valparaiso (9-17, 6-11)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso seeks revenge on Indiana State after dropping the first matchup in Valparaiso. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 26, when the Sycamores shot 38.7 percent from the field while limiting Valparaiso's shooters to just 29.1 percent on their way to the 15-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Valparaiso's Donovan Clay has averaged 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while Ben Krikke has put up 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Sycamores, Jake LaRavia has averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while Tre Williams has put up 8.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 20.9 percent of the 91 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 68.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-12 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Brown and Gold have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Sycamores. Valparaiso has 36 assists on 69 field goals (52.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Indiana State has assists on 34 of 87 field goals (39.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has attempted more free throws per game than any other MVC team. The Sycamores have averaged 19.7 free throws per game.

