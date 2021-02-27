Southern Miss seeks revenge on FAU

Florida Atlantic (9-9, 4-5) vs. Southern Miss (8-15, 4-12)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic goes for the season sweep over Southern Miss after winning the previous matchup in Hattiesburg. The teams last played on Feb. 26, when the Owls outshot Southern Miss from the field 44.4 percent to 39.6 percent and made six more 3-pointers on the way to a 69-60 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Southern Miss' Tyler Stevenson has averaged 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while LaDavius Draine has put up 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Owls, Jailyn Ingram has averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while Michael Forrest has put up 11.8 points.JUMPING FOR JAILYN: Ingram has connected on 49.3 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last five games. He's also made 73.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Florida Atlantic is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-9 when fewer than five Owls players score in double-figures.

FLOOR SPACING: Florida Atlantic's Forrest has attempted 129 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 14 of 42 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida Atlantic offense has scored 79.7 points per game, the 30th-highest figure in Division I. Southern Miss has only averaged 64.7 points per game, which ranks 299th nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25