Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers, live updates

Florida Panthers’ Brett Connolly (10) battles with Carolina Hurricanes’ Brady Skjei (76) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Having lost three straight games to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Carolina Hurricanes have changed Florida locales, had a day off to rest and refresh and are ready for what’s next.

The Florida Panthers -- that’s what’s next.

The Canes (12-6-1) continue the Florida swing of the road trip Saturday with a game Saturday against the Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. That would be the Florida Panthers, current leaders of the Central Division with 28 points, one point ahead of the Lightning.

The Canes had Friday as an off day and some of the players headed to the golf course, some bareplayingfoot on a balmy day, and others to the beach.

“Definitely a good day,” defenseman Dougie Hamilton said. “It was nice not to be stuck inside.”

The third loss to the Lightning, on Thursday in Tampa, was galling. The Canes lost 3-1 -- the third goal a late empty-netter -- despite having the edge in five-on-five play in a game in which neither team scored on the power play. Tampa Bay goalie Curtis McElhinney, in his third start of the season, had 31 saves.

The Panthers were 11-2-2 before splitting their last four games, the losses coming to the Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars. The Panthers have scored five or more goals six times this season, beating the Red Wings 7-2 on Fab. 19.

“They’re a high-octane team,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday morning. “Their transition game is probably the best in the league.”

The Panthers scored three goals in a span of 3:11 in the third period to top Dallas 3-2 in their last game.

Trocheck’s return

A lot of the focus in Saturday’s game will be on Canes’ Vincent Trocheck. The center once was a fixture in the Panthers lineup and popular player until his trade last February to Carolina, and he’s returning to BB&T Center for the first time.

“It’s just a little weird being back here on the other side,” Trocheck said Saturday after the morning skate. “Being in the visitors locker room, I don’t think I’ve ever been there before. It’s just another game, really, another game against a really good team that we need to come out and play hard against.”

The Canes and Panthers played Feb. 17 at PNC Arena, and the Panthers came away with a 4-3 overtime victory. That was Trocheck’s first time going up against his former teammates, and he had a third-period goal that tied the score 3-3 and had five shots.

“I’ve played these guys once, so playing against my old friends is kind of behind me now,” he said.

Trocheck has nine goals and seven assists in 18 games but did not have a point in the three-game losing streak to Tampa Bay.

The lineup

Goalie James Reimer will again be the starter as Brind’Amour said Saturday that there would be no lineup changes from Thursday’s game in Tampa.

Defenseman Jake Gardiner again will a scratch unless Brind’Amour makes a game-time decision and change. Haydn Fleury and Jake Bean will be the third defensive pairing.