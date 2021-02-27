Live updates: UNC basketball vs. Florida State

North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) keeps the ball from Florida State’s Balsa Koprivica (5) during Florida State’s victory over UNC in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, January 16, 2021. ACC Pool

North Carolina takes on Florida State at 4 p.m., Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels (14-8, 8-5 ACC) welcome fans, albeit only about 3,200, back after the state scaled back its attendance restrictions for indoor arenas to allow 15 percent of capacity. The Heels hope to get their focus back too after an 83-70 loss to Marquette on Wednesday. The Seminoles (14-3, 10-2) have won nine of their last 10 games including four straight after the program faced its second pause in activities for COVID-19 quarantines. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Startling lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot

Florida State: RayQuan Evans, RaiQuan Gray, M.J. Walker, Balsa Koprivica, Wyatt Wilkes