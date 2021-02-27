Nembhard, TCU hold off Iowa State 76-72

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

RJ Nembhard scored 11 of his 19 points in the final seven minutes, and TCU snapped its three-game losing streak with a 76-72 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

Nembhard made four free throws in the final 11 seconds and the Horned Frogs (12-10, 5-8 Big 12) made all 18 of their foul shots in the game.

Mike Miles added 19 points for TCU, including a driving layup with 23 seconds left that made it 72-68. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had 11 points and Kevin Samuel scored 10.

The Cyclones (2-18, 0-15) trailed by as much as 14 in the first half but made 11 of 14 shots to start the second and tied it at 53 on Jalen Coleman-Lands’ back-to-back 3-pointers. Tre Jackson added another 3-pointer to give Iowa State its first lead of the game at 56-53, but TCU went in front for good at 59-58.

Iowa State’s second-half rally came without Rasir Bolton, the Cyclones’ leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He injured his right ankle late in first half did not play after the break.

Coleman-Lands finshed with 21 points for Iowa State. Jackson added 14 points, Javan Johnson scored 12 and Solomon Young 10. The Cyclones nearly upset undefeated and No. 2-ranked Baylor on Tuesday.