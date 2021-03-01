Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers, live updates

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) go after the puck during the second period at an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

For the fifth time this season, the Carolina Hurricanes have gone on the road and won the first game of a two-game set against a Central Division opponent.

Now, the hard part: winning the second game.

The Canes, after beating the Florida Panthers 4-3 in a shootout Saturday, face the Panthers again Monday at the BB&T Center. Alex Nedeljkovic will be the Canes’ starting goalie after James Reimer was in net for the shootout win.

The Canes (13-6-1) have won both road-game sets just once this season -- at Dallas on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 -- and it took a shootout to decide the second game, Nedeljkovic winning that one. Complicating the situation Monday: the Panthers (13-4-3) have yet to lose back-to-back games this season.

Why so tough to win both?

“The parity in the NHL,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday morning. “I think any time you’re playing teams it’s just tough to win two in a row any time, but especially against the same team.

“It’s not like there’s a bunch of adjustments. I don’t think it’s that, because we’re all making the same adjustments. I just think it’s the parity in the league that makes it tough.”

The game Saturday had a chippy third period. Will Monday be more of the same?

Injury update

While goalie Petr Mrazek has returned to practice and is closer to getting back in the lineup, forward Teuvo Teravainen continues to recover from a concussion.

Mrazek underwent surgery Feb. 3 for a dislocated right thumb and has missed 15 games. He practiced, with his goalie stick, for the first time Saturday, practiced again Sunday and might play next week during the Canes’ homestand.

“He’s getting closer for sure,” Brind’Amour said Monday. “When he feels ready, he’ll be ready.”

Teravainen, who has missed five games, did not make the trip to Florida. Brind’Amour said he was told Teravainen had been able to do some skating in Raleigh and that “things were getting better,” but Brind’Amour was not sure how close he might be to being cleared for practice and then games.

Defenseman Jake Gardiner is listed with an upper-body injury and will miss his third game.

What’s next

The Canes will hop their charter for a flight to Nashville for a Tuesday night game against the Predators. Carolina then will be home for four straight games, and will play the Detroit Red Wings on March 4 with fans again allowed into PNC Arena as COVID restrictions have been eased in the state.

If forward Evgeny Svechnikov stays in the Red Wings lineup, he will be matched up against his younger brother, Andrei, for the first time in their hockey careers.