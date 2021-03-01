Live updates: UNC basketball at Syracuse

North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15), Leaky Black (1) and Andrew Platek (3) dive to protect a loose ball during the closing minute of play against Syracuse on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina takes on Syracuse at 7 p.m., Monday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. The Tar Heels (15-8, 9-5 ACC) try to build off their 78-70 victory over then No. 11 Florida State on Saturday. It marked their only win over a ranked team this season.The Orange, in a bit of a scheduling quirk, will finish the regular season by playing three games in five days. They lost to Georgia Tech on Saturday and face Clemson on Wednesday. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.