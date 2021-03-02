Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators, live updates

A shot from Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) misses the net past Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) AP

These are the kind of games that can really worry a coach like the Canes’ Rod Brind’Amour.

Play a tough game with the Florida Panthers on Monday night. Pack up and fly to Nashville. Get in late. Then go again Tuesday, facing the Predators at Bridgestone Arena, playing a fifth game in eight days.

That’s a lot of hockey and it will be that way in this condensed 2021 season, pushing the players -- and coaches -- to the limit, mentally and physically.

“To me the physical thing is one thing,” Brind’Amour said Tuesday morning. “It’s mentally getting your body and your mind ready to battle at the level you have to be at to be successful in this league. That’s probably something that people really don’t understand. They just say it’s not that hard to go and play. It’s not, it’s not that hard to go and play. But to play at the level you need to is extremely hard.

“It’s that grind that everyone’s in. But for whatever reason we’re in it big time. There’s no mental breaks and that’s what you worry about.”

Brind’Amour did give the players a day off between games against Tampa Bay and Florida. One day was enough, apparently, as the Canes came off refreshed and ready in the first of the two games with the Panthers.

Carolina won both, 4-3 in shootout and then 3-2 in overtime Monday. The Canes gave up two points to a team they’re chasing in the Central Division standings but took away four points.

“At the end of the day it’s about getting your two points in the bank,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s all about getting the victory one way or another.”

Predators turnaround

Nashville was 6-10-0 after its first 16 games, losing to the Canes 4-2 in their third game of the season. But the Preds (10-11-0) have won four of the past five, scoring five power-play goals in those games.

Filip Forsberg has 15 points in his last 14 games and has a team-leading nine goals this season, and team captain Roman Josi has 11 points in his last 13 games. The Predators have scored 26 third-period goals this season, second best in the NHL, and are 7-4-0 at home.

“Nashville’s figured it out,” Brind’Amour said. “Early in the year when we played them they were kind of struggling to find their game. Now they just went to the drawing board and came back with the hard work and the simple (approach), putting pucks to the net. They’re not giving up a lot of chances and they’re winning hockey games. They’ve kind of found the recipe.”

The lineup

Brind’Amour said goalie James Reimer would start in the second half of the back-to-back. No surprise there, not after the workload Alex Nedeljkovic had Monday in the win at Florida.

The Panthers outshot the Canes 23-9 in the third period and had 18 scoring chances, including 12 “high-danger” chances in the period, according to naturalstattrick.com. Florida scored twice for a 2-1 lead but Vincent Trocheck’s late goal, after the Canes went empty net for an extra attacker, tied the score and Martin Necas then won it in overtime.

Brind’Amour said there would be no other lineup changes.

Jarvis assigned to Winterhawks

The Canes on Tuesday assigned forward Seth Jarvis, their first-round draft pick in 2020, to his junior team, the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

Jarvis, 19, was able to play in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wolves until the WHL season began. He made the most of his AHL time, leading the league in scoring with seven goals and four assists in nine AHL games.

Jarvis signed his three-year, entry-level with Carolina on Dec. 28, 2020 after being the 13th overall pick of the 2020 draft. He has played 130 games for the Winterhawks and has 139 points.

What’s next

The Canes return to PNC Arena for a game Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings and will have some fans waiting to cheer them on for the first time since February 2020. It will be the first of four home games that includes another matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, followed by two against Nashville.