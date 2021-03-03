Beal and the Wizards play the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (24-13, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards square off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beal leads the league averaging 32.9 points per game.

The Wizards have gone 6-10 in home games. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.6 points while shooting 46% from the field.

The Clippers are 12-7 on the road. Los Angeles has a 24-9 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 135-116 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Kawhi Leonard led LA with 32 points, and Beal led Washington with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is shooting 48.4% and averaging 32.9 points. Russell Westbrook is averaging 20.2 points, 11 rebounds and 11.1 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Paul George leads the Clippers averaging 5.4 assists while scoring 23.7 points per game. Ivica Zubac is shooting 58.4% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 7-3, averaging 118.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 45.9% shooting.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 113.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Clippers: Marcus Morris: day to day (concussion), Patrick Patterson: out (personal), Kawhi Leonard: out (back).