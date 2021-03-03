Plumlee, Smith each notch triple-doubles as Pistons dispose of Raptors, 129-105

With the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors both missing players because of injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing, their matchup didn’t seem to have much flair. The Pistons were missing their top five leading scorers this season, but still played their most entertaining game of the season.

The backups had a record-setting performance — with a pair of triple-doubles — and dispatched the Raptors, 129-105, on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla, where the Raptors are playing their home games this season.

Mason Plumlee had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and Dennis Smith Jr. 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, as the Pistons had two players achieve the rare feat in the same game for the first time since 1964, when Donnie Butcher and Ray Scott each had a triple-double.

It all came when the Pistons were without leading scorer Jerami Grant (quad injury), Josh Jackson (illness) and Delon Wright (groin), along with Blake Griffin (not with team) and Derrick Rose, who was traded last month, is as remarkable as anything else.