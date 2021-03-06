The ACC men’s basketball tournament bracket is coming into focus. Here’s what’s what.

The seeds at the bottom of the ACC tournament bracket fell into place on Saturday even as the top seed remains unsettled.

Florida State (15-5, 11-4) muffed a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed when Notre Dame upset the Seminoles, 83-73 on Saturday.

That means Virginia (16-6, 12-4 ACC) has a chance to win the ACC regular-season title and claim the No. 1 seed if the Cavaliers beat Louisville (13-5, 8-4) in their 4 p.m. game on Saturday.

We’ll continue to update this story and schedule as we learn more.

If Louisville wins, Florida State is the No. 1 seed with Virginia will be seeded No. 2 with the Cardinals at No. 3 and Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4) No. 4. Of note, Louisville has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Virginia Tech by virtue of its 73-71 win over the Hokies on Jan. 6 in their lone meeting this season.

Virginia Tech has clinched a double-bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals and will finish either No. 3 or No. 4 depending upon the outcome of the Louisville-Virginia game. A Virginia win gets the Hokies No 3, while the Cardinals can claim No. 3 if they beat Virginia.

Outside of the bottom five slots, the only other seed that’s locked in is Syracuse at No. 8. The Orange (15-8, 9-7) will play at noon on Wednesday against the No. 9 seed, which will be either Duke (11-10, 9-8) or N.C. State (13-9, 9-8).

If Duke beats North Carolina Saturday night Duke will be No. 9 and would face Syracuse.

If Duke loses Saturday night at North Carolina, the Wolfpack will be the No 9 seed and face Syracuse while Duke will be No 10.

UNC (15-9, 9-6) will be either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed depending upon its game with Duke as well as the Louisville-Virginia outcome.

Georgia Tech (15-8, 11-6) will be either No. 4 (if Louisville loses to Virginia) or No. 5 (if Virginia beats Louisville).

Clemson (16-6, 10-6) will be either No. 5 (with a Louisville loss) or No 6 (with a Louisville win).

As for the bottom of the bracket, Notre Dame’s win means the Irish (10-14, 7-11 ACC) claim the No. 11 seed and will play No. 14 seed Wake Forest (6-15, 3-15) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum

The ACC tournament’s first game will pair No. 12 seed Pittsburgh (10-11, 6-10) with No. 13 seed Miami (8-16, 4-15) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The second Tuesday game will feature No. 15 seed Boston College (4-15, 2-11) against the No. 10 seed, either Duke or N.C. State.

No matter if it is seeded 9th or 10th, Duke finds itself in the rare position of not only being in danger of missing its first NCAA tournament since 1995 but stuck with a seed outside the top five. If the Blue Devils wind up seeded No. 10, it would be their lowest seed in ACC tournament history.

The only other time Duke was seeded this low was in 1995 when it was No. 9.

This will be just the fifth time the Blue Devils have been outside of the tournament’s top five seeds since Mike Krzyzewski became their coach in 1980. The last time Duke was outside the top five was 2007 when it was No. 7.

Here’s the daily schedule for the tournament:

Tuesday’s first round

No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Miami, 2 p.m., ACC Network

No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 Boston College, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Wednesday’s second round

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Duke or NC State, noon, ACC Network

No. 5 Georgia Tech or Clemson vs. Pitt/Miami winner, 2:30 p.m ACC Network

No. 7 UNC or Louisville vs. Duke or NC State or Boston College, 6:30 p.m., ACC Network

No. 6 Clemson or UNC or Louisville vs. Notre Dame/Wake winner, 9 p.m., ACC Network

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 1 Florida State or Virginia vs. Wednesday noon game winner, noon, ESPN or ESPN2

No. 4 Georgia Tech or Virginia Tech vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. game winner, 2:30 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

No. 2 Virginia or Florida State vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. game winner, 6:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

No. 3 Virginia Tech or Louisville vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. game winner, 9 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2

Friday’s semifinals

Games at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday’s championship

Game starts at 8:30 p.m., ESPN