Knicks beat Pistons to go into All-Star break at 19-18

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots next to Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya (45) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in New York. (Wendell Cruz/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Julius Randle capped his All-Star first half with 27 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists, sending the New York Knicks into the break with a winning record after a 114-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

RJ Barrett added 21 points to help the Knicks improve to 19-18 in their first season under Tom Thibodeau. They have missed the playoffs for seven straight years but finished the first half in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Elfrid Payton had 20 points after missing the last four games with a sore right hamstring.

Wayne Ellington scored 17 points for the Pistons.

WIZARDS 119, CLIPPERS 117

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Washington beat Los Angeles after Clippers' All-Star Paul George was a late scratch.

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Wizards. They won eight of 11 heading into the All-Star break.

Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points for the Clippers. George was listed as a starter but was replaced moments before tipoff due to dizziness.

CELTICS 132, RAPTORS 125

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Boston won its fourth straight game, outlasting short-handed Toronto.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kemba Walker finished with 15 points.

Toronto, which played without starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, along with Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw as they remained in the health and safety protocols, has lost four of five. Coach Nick Nurse and several members of his staff were also in the protocols, leaving the coaching duties to assistant Sergio Scariolo.