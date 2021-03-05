Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs Southern

Southern (8-9, 8-5) vs. Texas Southern (12-8, 9-3)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its sixth straight conference win against Southern. Texas Southern's last SWAC loss came against the Prairie View Panthers 77-75 on Feb. 21. Southern fell 68-61 at Prairie View in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The dynamic Michael Weathers is averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals to lead the way for the Tigers. Galen Alexander is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Jaguars are led by Jayden Saddler, who is averaging 10.6 points and five assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Saddler has accounted for 47 percent of all Southern field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Texas Southern has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 62.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jaguars have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Texas Southern has 29 assists on 80 field goals (36.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Southern has assists on 49 of 75 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern is rated first among SWAC teams with an average of 73.7 points per game. The Tigers have averaged 79 per game over their five-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25