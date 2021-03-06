Sports

Hadley carries UC San Diego over CS Fullerton 89-85

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Gabe Hadley had 21 points as UC San Diego narrowly beat Cal State Fullerton 89-85 on Friday.

Hugh Baxter had 19 points for UC San Diego (6-10, 3-10 Big West Conference). Jake Killingsworth added 19 points and nine rebounds. Jace Roquemore had 10 points. Mikey Howell had five points and 14 assists.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 21 points for the Titans (6-8, 5-8). Josh Hall added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. had 15 points. Tory San Antonio had a career-high 12 rebounds plus 12 points.

