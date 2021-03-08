Detroit takes on Tampa Bay on 3-game losing streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (17-4-2, first in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-16-3, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to end its three-game skid when the Red Wings take on Tampa Bay.

The Red Wings are 7-16-3 against the rest of their division. Detroit scores 2.1 goals per game, the least in the NHL. Bobby Ryan leads them with six total goals.

The Lightning are 17-4-2 in division matchups. Tampa Bay has scored 83 goals and leads the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 11.

In their last meeting on Feb. 5, Tampa Bay won 3-1. Barclay Goodrow recorded a team-high 2 points for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan leads the Red Wings with six goals and has 13 points. Sam Gagner has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jan Rutta leads the Lightning with a plus-12 in 21 games this season. Victor Hedman has seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (undisclosed), Troy Stecher: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).