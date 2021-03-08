Washington franchise tags All-Pro guard Scherff for 2nd time

Washington placed the franchise tag on Brandon Scherff on Monday, tagging the standout guard for a second consecutive year in the aftermath of his first All-Pro season.

Scherff stands to make almost $18 million after his camp and the team were unable to negotiate a long-term contract. His franchise tag was worth just under $15 million last season.

The 29-year-old started 13 games at right guard for Washington when it reached the playoffs for the first time since 2015, Scherff’s rookie year after being drafted fifth overall. Scherff has started 78 games in his NFL career while battling through injuries.

“I love it here,” Scherff said on locker cleanout day. “I’m just looking forward to the offseason and hopefully I can sign my name to stay here.”

Keeping Scherff is a major step toward continuity on the offensive line. Washington re-signed center Chase Roullier to a four-year extension in January.