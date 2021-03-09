ACC men’s basketball tournament: How to watch Tuesday’s game, betting lines

Having seen last year’s basketball tournament cut short after just two days of play due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ACC tries it again this year beginning on Tuesday.

Three games will be played Tuesday at Greensboro Coliseum, involving the six team’s with the lowest winning percentages in the league regular-season standings.

That includes No. 10 seed Duke (11-11), which has its worst-ever seed in tournament history. The Blue Devils play No. 15 Boston College (4-15).

Other games match No. 12 seed Pittsburgh (10-11) with No. 13 seed Miami (8-16) and No. 11 seed Notre Dame (10-14) with No. 14 seed Wake Forest (6-15).

Losing teams see their seasons end while the winners will advance to Wednesday’s second-round games.

A printable bracket is available here

How to watch ACC tournament first round

Pitt and Miami tip off in the tournament opener at 2 p.m. while Duke and Boston College meeting at 4:30 p.m. and the Wake Forest-Notre Dame game the day’s final game at 7 p.m.

All three games will be televised on the ACC Network, which is available on satellite services like DirecTV, Dish Network, cable TV plans such as Charter Spectrum, Cox Communications, AT&T Uverse and other smaller companies, and via streaming on Hulu, YouTube and Sling.

Betting odds

Pitt, Duke and Notre Dame are the favorites to advance to Wednesday’s second round. The Panthers opened as 4-point favorites over Miami and the line was 3 on Tuesday. Duke opened as a 12-point favorite over Boston College and the line grew to 13 points on Tuesday. Notre Dame is an 8-point favorite over Wake Forest. That line opened at 9 for Notre Dame on Monday.

According to Vegas Insider, the over-under totals are 135.5 for Pitt-Miami, 152 for Duke-Boston College and 141 for Notre Dame-Wake Forest.