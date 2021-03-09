If negative COVID tests continue, the Sixers’ Joel Embiid can return Friday and Ben Simmons on Saturday

If 76ers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons continue to test negative for COVID-19, Embiid could return after missing one game and Simmons after missing two.

The Sixers (24-12) return to action Thursday against the Bulls in Chicago and then visit the Washington Wizards on Friday. The Sixers are off Saturday and then host San Antonio on Sunday.

The Sixers announced that as long as both players continue to test negative, Embiid can return to team activities once he receives a lab-based PCR negative result on Friday. Simmons can to return once he receivers a negative result on Saturday.

Simmons and Embiid are quarantining for seven days after coming in contact with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19.

An NBA spokesperson told The Inquirer that each situation is reviewed when concerning contact tracing, but generally a player must quarantine seven days after contact.

After Sunday’s All-Star Game, coach Doc Rivers suggested that it could be five days and he was hopeful to have both back.

That won’t be the case with Simmons, while Embiid could play in one of the games.

A leading MVP candidate, Embiid is averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds. He has missed six games and the Sixers are 1-5 in those games. Simmons is averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists. He has missed five games and the Sixers are 2-3.

Earlier this season Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, and Shake Milton were declared out due to contact tracing after teammate Seth Curry tested positive for the coronavirus Jan. 7.

The trio missed three games and returned to action Jan. 14 in a 125-108 win over the Miami Heat.