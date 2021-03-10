Buffalo hosts Pittsburgh after Reinhart’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (15-9-1, third in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-14-4, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins after Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the Sabres' 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

The Sabres are 6-14-4 against the rest of their division. Buffalo serves 5.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Rasmus Ristolainen leads the team averaging 0.8.

The Penguins are 15-9-1 against opponents in the East Division. Pittsburgh has scored 12 power-play goals, converting on 16.7% of chances.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 16 assists and has 18 points this season. Reinhart has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 15 total assists and has 24 points. Kris Letang has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 1-7-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Will Borgen: out (upper body), Jack Eichel: day to day (upper body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).

Penguins: Colton Sceviour: day to day (covid-19).