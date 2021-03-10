Powell and the Raptors host conference foe Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (16-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (17-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta faces Toronto in Eastern Conference action Thursday.

The Raptors have gone 12-11 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto averages 13.7 turnovers and is 6-2 in games when losing the turnover battle.

The Hawks are 11-12 in conference matchups. Atlanta is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 9.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 132-121 in the last meeting on Feb. 6. Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points, and Chris Boucher led Toronto with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is shooting 45.7% and averaging 18 points. DeAndre' Bembry is averaging 5.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Young is averaging 26.4 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 46.2% shooting.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Malachi Flynn: day to day (health and safety protocols), Pascal Siakam: day to day (health and safety protocols), Fred VanVleet: day to day (health and safety protocols), Patrick McCaw: day to day (health and safety protocols), OG Anunoby: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle/knee), Cameron Reddish: day to day (achilles), Clint Capela: day to day (foot).