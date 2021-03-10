Ron Cook: No place for cheap shots in NHL

PITTSBURGH — Go back a decade, to the aftermath of the Friday Night fights between the Penguins and New York Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. A total of 65 penalties were assessed that frightful night, including 15 fighting majors and 21 game misconducts. The 346 penalty minutes between the teams ranks sixth all-time in the history of the NHL.

The cheap shots put on the Penguins' Eric Tangradi, Max Talbot and Brent Johnson by Islanders goons shamed the league.

The minimal discipline handed down afterward by the ol' Garage League, as Mario Lemieux once referred to the NHL, was worse.

"The NHL had a chance to send a clear and strong message that those kinds of actions are unacceptable and embarrassing to the sport. It failed," Lemieux said in a powerful statement after the free-for-all brawl on Long Island.

"We, as a league, must do a better job of protecting the integrity of the game and the safety of our players. We must make it clear that those kinds of actions will not be tolerated and will be met with meaningful disciplinary action.

"If the events relating to Friday night reflect the state of the league, I need to re-think whether I want to be a part of it."

I thought of those strong words from Lemieux last week when the NHL hit another low point.

Wednesday night, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin reacted to a minor scrum with Boston's Trent Frederic by bringing his stick up into Frederic's groin with all his strength. Ovechkin received a two-minute penalty for slashing and was subsequently fined $5,000. There was no suspension.

Thursday night, Carolina's Brett Pesce skated up behind Detroit's Robby Fabbri and slewfooted him to the ice, maybe the dirtiest play in hockey. Pesce received a two-minute penalty for tripping and was subsequently fined $5,000. There was no suspension.

Friday night, notorious Washington hitman Tom Wilson rammed into Boston's Brandon Carlo, knocking Carlo's head violently into the boards with what Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy called a "predatory hit from a player that's done that before." Almost unbelievably, no penalty was called. Wilson was later suspended for seven games and will forfeit $311,781.61 in salary. That might seem like a stiff punishment, but it's not. Wilson had been suspended four times before this latest incident. You might remember he was suspended for three playoff games in May 2018 after putting the Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese on a milkshake-and-soup diet for a few weeks by breaking his jaw and giving him a concussion with a cheap hit.

Wilson's discipline was as harsh as it was only because Carlo was injured, had to leave the arena in an ambulance and will be "out for a while," according to Cassidy. Frederic was able to continue in the game. So was Fabbri, who was lucky he didn't fall straight backward and crack his skull on the ice. Almost always, the NHL weighs the result of a dirty play rather than the intent of it. That is ridiculous. Clearly, Ovechkin and Pesce were looking to injure. Each should have been suspended for multiple games. I don't say that lightly about Ovechkin because I love watching him play and think he might be the best goal-scorer of all time. I'd love to see him break Wayne Gretzky's career record for goals. But wrong is wrong.

Can we agree the NHL office is a joke when it comes to supplemental discipline?

But hockey's problem goes beyond the suits that run the league and has for years. The players have to take a lot of the blame. They belong to the same union. They need to show a little more respect for each other. That doesn't mean they can't play hard. That doesn't mean they can't finish a check and make a clean hit when it's there. It just means they can't intentionally try to hurt someone the way Ovechkin, Pesce and Wilson did. There is no place in the sport for that.

Not even in a Garage League.