Live updates: Duke-Louisville basketball at the ACC tournament

Having eliminated Boston College on Tuesday, Duke faces No. 7 seed Louisville at 6:30 p.m. in an ACC tournament second-round game. The game will televised by the ACC Network.

Saddled with its worst seed in ACC tournament history, No. 10 seed Duke (12-11) has already lost to the Cardinals twice this season.

The winner of Duke-Louisville advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals to meet No. 2 seed Florida State at 6:30 p.m.

Pregame update

Duke is using what’s become its usual starting lineup, which features freshmen guards DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach, sophomore forwards Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt and freshman center Mark Williams. The Blue Devils have used this starting lineup in nine of their last 10 games. The only exception was senior night on Feb. 27 when senior guard Jordan Goldwire started in place of Roach.