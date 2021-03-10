Sports

Live updates: UNC basketball vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb (3) and North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) chase the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb (3) and North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) chase the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Gerry Broome AP
Greensboro

North Carolina takes on Notre Dame at 9 p.m., Wednesday in the Greensboro Coliseum in the second round of the ACC tournament. The Tar Heels (16-9) are playing as a six seed for only the second time in tournament history. It proved to be a pretty good seeding the last time, as they advanced to the 2018 championship game before losing to Virginia. The No. 11 seed Irish (11-14) beat No. 14 Wake Forest on Tuesday on a last-second 3-pointer from Trey Wertz. Carolina won the only regular season meeting between the teams, 66-65 on a basket with less than 10 seconds left by Leaky Black. The winner of UNC-Notre Dame will advance to face No. 3 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service