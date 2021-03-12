Sports

Hamlet carries N. Texas over ODU 61-55 in CUSA tourney

The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas

Javion Hamlet had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as North Texas beat Old Dominion 61-55 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament on Thursday night.

The Mean Green play Louisiana Tech in the semifinals Saturday.

Mardrez McBride had 14 points for North Texas (15-9). Zachary Simmons added 13 points and seven rebounds. James Reese had six rebounds.

Malik Curry had 17 points for the Monarchs (15-8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Michigan State upsets Indiana at Big Ten tournament

March 12, 2021 12:35 AM

Sports

No. 20 South Florida women beat UCF 64-54 in AAC title game

March 12, 2021 12:33 AM

College Basketball

UCLA collapses late again in overtime loss to Oregon State in Pac-12 tournament

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service