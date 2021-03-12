Lamar beats Sam Houston St. 70-69 in Southland quarterfinals

Davion Buster posted 17 points, Avery Sullivan hit a go-ahead free throw in the closing seconds as Lamar upset No. 3 seed Sam Houston 70-69 in the Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The sixth-seeded Cardinals (10-17) plays No. 3 seed Abilene Christian in the semifinals Friday. The Wildcats won both regular season matchups with Lamar by an average of 16.5 points.

Zach Nutall hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to play and, after a Cardinals turnover, made a layup three seconds later to make it 69-all but Sullivan made 1-of-2 free throws with 1.4 second left.

Kasen Harrison had 15 points for Lamar. Anderson Kopp added 13 points. Lincoln Smith had 11 points.

Nutall had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Bearkats (19-9). Tristan Ikpe added 10 rebounds. Javion May had eight rebounds.

