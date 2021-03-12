Washington hosts Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (25-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to play the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards have gone 5-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 7-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 76ers are 19-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Howard averaging 2.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 141-136 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 38 points, and Bradley Beal led Washington with 60 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook leads the Wizards with 9.8 assists and scores 20.3 points per game. Raul Neto is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Danny Green leads the 76ers averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 8.5 points per game and shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris is averaging 17 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120 points on 47.3% shooting.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 46 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Bradley Beal: day to day (knee).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (health and safety protocols), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols).