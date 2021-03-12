No. 6 Baylor women beat TCU 92-55 to reach Big 12 semifinals

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) shoots over TCU guard Tavy Diggs (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

NaLyssa Smith scored 26 points, Dijonai Carrington had 17 and No. 6 Baylor beat TCU 92-55 on Friday to advance to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.

The top-seeded Lady Bears (23-2) are two wins away from winning their ninth Big 12 Tournament in the last 10 years. Baylor will face Texas on Saturday in the semifinals.

Baylor has scored at least 90 in its last three games and has won 10 of its last 11 by double digits.

Tavy Diggs led TCU (10-15) with 22 points.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 85, NORTHWESTERN 52

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alaysia Styles scored 15 points and Maryland routed Northwestern to reach the Big Ten title game.

The top-seeded Terrapins (23-2) will face Iowa in the championship game Saturday. Maryland nearly doubled Northwestern in shooting efficiency, hitting 59% to the Wildcats’ 30%.

Veronica Burton had 14 points for Northwestern (15-8).

and six assists for the Wildcats and Jordan Hamilton added 10 points.

NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 58, KANSAS STATE 56

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kirsten Deans made a layup at the buzzer to lift West Virginia past Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Deans scored seven of her 11 points in the last 36 seconds. Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers (20-5) with 26 points. They will face Oklahoma State winner Saturday in the semifinals.

Christianna Carr and Rachel Ranke each scored 12 points for the Wildcats (9-18).

NO. 21 MISSOURI STATE 70, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 59

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Brice Calip scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half to help Missouri State beat Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Lady Bears (21-2) will face Bradley in the semifinals Saturday. Missouri State was undefeated in conference regular-season play for the first time in program history.

Abby Brockmeyer led Southern Illinois (9-16) with 18 points.

NO. 24 FLORIDA GULF COAST 59, LIPSCOMB 44

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Aaliyah Stanley hit six 3-pointes and scored 25 points and Florida Gulf Coast won its 24th straight game, beating Lipscomb to reach the Atlantic Sun championship game.

Florida Gulf Coast (25-2) will face Liberty for the title Sunday.

Dorie Harrison scored 13 points for Lipscomb (12-10).