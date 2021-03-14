New Jersey takes on New York on 3-game slide

New York Islanders (18-6-4, first in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-13-3, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over New York.

The Devils are 8-13-3 against opponents in the East Division. New Jersey has surrendered 23 power-play goals, killing 68.9% of opponent chances.

The Islanders are 18-6-4 against the rest of their division. New York ranks 16th in the league with 30.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha leads the Devils with 17 points, scoring seven goals and collecting 10 assists. Janne Kuokkanen has three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-14 in 28 games this season. Brock Nelson has six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .870 save percentage.

Islanders: 9-0-1, averaging 3.8 goals, six assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Islanders: Anders Lee: out (lower body).