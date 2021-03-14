Minnesota hosts Portland on home skid

Portland Trail Blazers (22-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-30, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Trail Blazers -5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Portland looking to break its seven-game home skid.

The Timberwolves have gone 5-16 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota has a 5-16 record against teams below .500.

The Trail Blazers are 3-3 against the rest of their division. Portland has a 16-6 record against teams under .500.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 10.7 rebounds and averages 22.3 points. Anthony Edwards is averaging two made 3-pointers and 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Damian Lillard ranks second on the Trail Blazers averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 29.7 points per game and shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Enes Kanter is averaging 13.1 rebounds and 14.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 111.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points on 47.6% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 42 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 48.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Culver: day to day (toe), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).

Trail Blazers: Harry Giles III: day to day (calf), Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).