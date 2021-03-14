UNC gets an 8 seed, will face Wisconsin in first round of the NCAA basketball tournament

North Carolina’s loss to Marquette raised a legitimate question if it deserved a spot in the NCAA tournament. After their play in the ACC tournament, though, it’s not out of the question to believe the Tar Heels can make a run.

Carolina drew an eight seed and will face No. 9 seed Wisconsin (17-12) in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday in Indianapolis.

The Badgers would have faced a very different version of the Tar Heels (18-10) just two weeks ago. Carolina played inconsistent effort from game-to-game throughout the month of February. It generally followed its big wins with disappointing efforts the next time out.

The Heels went from beating Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 6 to scoring a season-low 48 points in a loss at Virginia. (Not to mention the celebration from the Duke win caused their home game with Miami to be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.) They followed up the 45-point blowout of Louisville with the dud against Marquette on Feb. 24. The crazy comeback win over Florida State followed with a loss at Syracuse.

They’ve looked a lot better since stomping rival Duke in the regular-season finale on March 6. Instead of leading to a disappointing ACC tournament, it served as a springboard as the Heels pounded Notre Dame by 42-points on Wednesday and earned a tough win over Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Even in the 69-66 loss to Florida State with a spot in the tournament finals at stake, the Heels have emerged as a more confident team that believes it has what it takes for an extended stay in Indianapolis.

In the NCAA tournament, sometimes that’s all you need.

Carolina teams in the tournament

Game times and locations to be announced

No. 16 Appalachian State vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, Thursday

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Wisconsin, Friday

No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 Rutgers, Friday

No. 12 Winthrop vs. No. 5 Villanova, Friday

No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State, Saturday

