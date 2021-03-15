WHL Roundup: Tarzwell’s pair powers Rebels over Hurricanes

RED DEER, Alta. - Josh Tarzwell scored twice as the Red Deer Rebels defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-1 Sunday night in Red Deer.

Both teams combined for four goals as the Rebels took a 3-1 lead into the third period. The Rebels would finish off the Hurricanes with two more goals in the third and final frame of play.

Ben King, Arshdeep Bains, and Jace Isley also scored for the Rebels (1-3-2-0).

Logan Barlage scored the only goal for the Hurricanes (2-2-0-0).

---

BLADES 6 PATS 3

REGINA— Blake Stevenson scored two goals and added two assists in a 6-3 Saskatoon Blades win over the Regina Pats Sunday. Carson Denomie scored two goals and added an assist in the loss.

---

HITMEN 5 TIGERS 4

CALGARY— Jackson Van de Leest scored a pair of goals to give the Calgary Hitmen a 5-4 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers. Ryan Chyzowski scored a goal and added an assist in a losing effort.

---

WARRIORS 2 RAIDERS 1 (SO)

REGINA— Brayden Yager scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 shootout win for the Moose Jaw Warriors over the Prince Albert Raiders. Kaiden Guhle scored the Raiders while Daemon Hunt scored a goal in regulation for the Warriors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.