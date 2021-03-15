Two ACC officials sent home from NCAA tournament, no impact on ACC teams

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski argues a call with official Roger Ayers during Duke’s game against Louisville during the ACC tournament. Ayers was one of six officials sent home from the NCAA tournament Monday after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Two basketball officials who worked the ACC tournament have been sent home from the NCAA tournament after they were part of a group that went to dinner in Indianapolis with an official who tested positive for COVID-19, but there are not expected to be any ramifications for ACC teams.

Six officials in total were ruled out of the tournament due to quarantine and contact-tracing, Stadium reported Monday night, including the ACC’s Roger Ayers and Ted Valentine.

Ayers worked the ACC semifinal between Florida State and North Carolina and Valentine worked the ACC championship between Georgia Tech and Florida State. Both have worked multiple Final Fours.

All three ACC teams should be able to continue their NCAA-mandated seven-day pre-tournament testing period because both officials tested negative throughout the ACC tournament and wore Kinexon tracking devices that would have flagged any contact-tracing issues already. The NCAA said Monday that there were no positive tests among tournament teams.

An ACC spokesperson declined to comment because it is considered a medical issue.

Ayers went on to work the Atlantic 10 final between St. Bonaventure and Virginia Commonwealth on Sunday. It’s unclear whether the Atlantic 10 was using Kinexon or another tracing system. An A10 spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The NCAA brought only 60 referees to Indianapolis instead of the usual 100 and they were supposed to remain within their hotels once they arrived except to work games, but the group of six went to dinner Sunday night when their rooms weren’t ready, Stadium reported. Then one of the officials tested positive Sunday night and retested positive Monday. At that point, all six were dismissed from the tournament.