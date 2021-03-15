Jets sign receiver Corey Davis to three-year deal: reports

The Jets are bolstering their previously depleted receiving corps with former Titan Corey Davis, according to multiple reports.

Davis is coming off a career year where he had 65 catches for 985 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll join Denzel Mims, coming off a promising rookie year, as a promising pair of receivers for whoever the Jets end up having at quarterback.

The 26-year-old Davis signed a three year deal with $27 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. Davis was a key part of a Titans offense that was among the best in the NFL this year.

Davis was the No. 5 overall draft pick out of Western Michigan in 2017 but slightly slow to develop before a strong 2020.

Receiver was a sore point for the Jets in Adam Gase’s tenure. Jamison Crowder led the 2020 team with 59 catches for 699 yards, and no other player even had 40 catches or 400 yards. Breshad Perriman was a largely ineffective replacement for Robby Anderson, who was the team’s primary deep threat in 2019.

Now with Crowder playing his natural position in the slot and Mims hopefully healthy in Year 2 after missing seven games last year, the Jets have addressed a major need. The Jets could also pursue talent in the receiver-heavy draft next month.