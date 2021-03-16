Winnipeg hosts Montreal after Connor’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (13-8-7, fourth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (17-9-2, second in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts the Montreal Canadiens after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets' 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The Jets are 17-9-2 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is sixth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Canadiens are 13-8-7 against the rest of their division. Montreal leads the NHL with seven shorthanded goals, led by Tyler Toffoli with two.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 37 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 25 assists. Connor has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 17 goals and has 26 points. Jeff Petry has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canadiens: Phillip Danault: day to day (undisclosed), Ben Chiarot: out (hand).