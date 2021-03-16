Vegas plays San Jose on 3-game win streak

San Jose Sharks (11-12-3, seventh in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (19-6-1, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas comes into a matchup with San Jose as winners of three consecutive games.

The Golden Knights are 19-6-1 against the rest of their division. Vegas ranks ninth in the Nhl averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.9.

The Sharks are 11-12-3 in division matchups. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Nhl. Evander Kane leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone leads the Golden Knights with a plus-17 in 25 games this season. Max Pacioretty has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kane leads the Sharks with 23 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists. Kevin Labanc has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: day to day (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson: day to day (undisclosed).

Sharks: Marcus Sorensen: day to day (covid protocol).