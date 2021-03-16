Indiana hosts Brooklyn, aims to stop home slide

Brooklyn Nets (27-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its five-game home slide with a win against Brooklyn.

The Pacers are 10-11 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is 9-2 when winning the rebound battle and averages 41.7 rebounds per game.

The Nets are 14-9 in conference matchups. Brooklyn ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 13.9 fast break points per game. Kevin Durant leads the Nets averaging 3.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 104-94 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 35 points, and Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 20.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Pacers. Sabonis is averaging 10.5 rebounds and 19.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Irving ranks second on the Nets averaging 27.6 points while adding 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. James Harden is averaging 26.4 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 26 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 49.5% shooting.

Nets: 9-1, averaging 116.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

Nets: Blake Griffin: out (health and safety protocols), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).