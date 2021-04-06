Hubert Davis has a plan for UNC basketball and it starts with Walker Kessler

New North Carolina head men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis isn’t planning any drastic changes while he puts his stamp on the program. There will just be more Carolina blue involved.

Davis was officially introduced as the successor to Roy Williams Tuesday afternoon at the Dean E. Smith Center. Former UNC players like Mitch Kupchak, Eddie Fogler, Phil Ford, George Lynch and Serge Zwikker stood by as Davis revealed, from his style of play to his staff, will keep the Tar Heels’ traditions in mind.

Davis paid homage to Smith and Williams in particular throughout the hour-long press conference held on the court named after his predecessor.

“The foundation is set here at Carolina and it’s a foundation that I believe in,” Davis said. “It’s a foundation that has been tested and tried and proven successful through coach Smith, coach (Bill) Guthridge and coach Williams. I’ve got no desire, I’ve got no plans of going away from that foundation, because I believe in it.”

There will be tweaks, though, because the landscape of college basketball is ever-changing. He hinted at using the transfer portal to improve the roster, but that will start with the re-recruiting of Walker Kessler.

The 7-foot-1 center from Georgia announced he would enter the portal three days after the Tar Heels’ season ended with a loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA tournament’s first round. Davis said he texted with Kessler shortly after he accepted the job and has another phone call with the talented freshman Tuesday night.

“I want Walker here,” Davis said. “He’s a Carolina guy.”

That was a prevalent theme during his press conference.

Williams retired after 18 seasons at UNC on Thursday. The 50-year-old Davis, who played for Smith from 1988-92, was present for the last nine seasons as an assistant coach.

Davis said he’d like to have a staff that touches on the different generations of Carolina basketball including having assistants who played for Smith, Guthridge and Williams.

“You can’t do this job unless you’re a Carolina guy,” Davis said. “It’s impossible.”